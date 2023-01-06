Damar Hamlin’s message to teammates: ‘Love you boys’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin talked Friday morning with his Buffalo Bills teammates as his breathing tube is now out, according to the team.

The news Friday is yet another positive sign as Hamlin “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills tweeted.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

On Thursday, University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors gave an update on the 24-year-old’s condition.

They said he had shown “substantial improvement” from Wednesday to Thursday.

At the time he was not able to verbally communicate because of the breathing tube, but UC doctors said he was writing messages.

The first question Hamlin jotted down from his ICU bed after waking up was “who won the game?”

The answer was simple, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts, who specializes in general surgery, trauma, surgical critical care and more at UC Health.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Bills, was placed in critical condition at UCMC after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The initial moments on the field were crucial to Hamlin’s health, Dr. Pritts explained.

Both doctors gave immense credit to the Bills medical staff. Pritts says the team physicians recognized right away Hamlin did not suffer a “run of the mill” injury.

Dr. Pritts said it is “fair to say” that if not for the fast response from the Bills medical team, there may have been a different outcome for Hamlin.

