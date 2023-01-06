Contests
Damar Hamlin’s message to teammates: ‘Love you boys’

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin talked Friday morning with his Buffalo Bills teammates as his breathing tube is now out, according to the team.

The news Friday is yet another positive sign as Hamlin “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills tweeted.

On Thursday, University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors gave an update on the 24-year-old’s condition.

Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says

They said he had shown “substantial improvement” from Wednesday to Thursday.

At the time he was not able to verbally communicate because of the breathing tube, but UC doctors said he was writing messages.

The first question Hamlin jotted down from his ICU bed after waking up was “who won the game?”

The answer was simple, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts, who specializes in general surgery, trauma, surgical critical care and more at UC Health.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Bills, was placed in critical condition at UCMC after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The initial moments on the field were crucial to Hamlin’s health, Dr. Pritts explained.

Both doctors gave immense credit to the Bills medical staff. Pritts says the team physicians recognized right away Hamlin did not suffer a “run of the mill” injury.

Dr. Pritts said it is “fair to say” that if not for the fast response from the Bills medical team, there may have been a different outcome for Hamlin.

