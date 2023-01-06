FDA approves pharmacies to sell abortion pills, but not for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Healthcare providers and pharmacies around the nation can now sell abortion pills on shelves, in-person and through the mail, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed one of the two medications safe for people who are less than 70 days pregnant.

The FDA solidified approval on Jan. 3, 2023, when they updated their website with new information on mifepristone, the pill that is taken with misoprostol to have an abortion. They did not make a public announcement.

FOX19 reached out to the FDA for a statement in which they directed us to their mifepristone Q&A page.

Data from the medication’s risk evaluation and mitigation program demonstrated that mifepristone reduced the burden on the healthcare delivery system and that the benefits outweighed the risks, the FDA said.

In 2020, the U.S. maternal mortality rate was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births and for black women, it was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, Dr. Donna Hoyert with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the maternal mortality rate of the abortion pill is only .00064%.

“The move by the FDA to allow the deadly drug mifepristone to be widely available at our neighborhood drug stores is dangerous and radical,” Cincinnati Right to Life Executive Director Laura Strietmann said. “This irresponsible decision shows how political the current administration has made abortion. Rather than care about preborn babies and the health of women, it only cares about pleasing the radical left that is supported by the for-profit abortion businesses.”

While some pharmacies and healthcare providers in the U.S. are able to sell abortion pills in-store, the situation is not necessarily true for the Tri-State.

Ohio politics can make the legality of abortion questionable at times, but as of now, people who are less than 21 weeks and six days pregnant are legally allowed to have an abortion.

However, there are restrictions.

In 2004, Ohio legislatures passed Sec. 2919.123, an act that makes it illegal to distribute abortion pills unless it comes from a physician.

The act has been flipped back and forth among legislatures but was reinstated again on April 21, 2021.

“At the moment, pharmacies have to apply for certification to carry the medication,” Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio Communication Manager Maya McKenzie said. “Things aren’t set in stone since we have yet to see which pharmacies will apply, although some have expressed interest. This is a great step for improving access but it’s going to take some time.”

On June 24, 2022, just hours after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Ohio legislatures re-enforced a near-total abortion ban with S.B. 23, also known as the “Heartbeat Bill.”

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU later challenged the abortion ban in September 2022 in which Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins placed a temporary block on the law. The temporary block became a preliminary injunction one month later, loosening abortion restrictions.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Yost filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court to revisit the case after the First District Court of Appeals denied his request in December.

Currently, the state Supreme Court so far has not accepted Yost’s appeal.

“We are always monitoring potential legislative threats to access and will continue [the] fight to protect reproductive health care here in Southwest Ohio,” McKenzie added. “Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region is committed to providing safe and legal abortion, including looking for ways to use technology and innovation to expand access to abortion, especially for medically underserved communities, and to improve health equity.”

Indiana has also experienced political back-and-forth when it comes to abortion laws.

As of now, abortion is legal in the Hoosier state for those who are less than 22 weeks pregnant and the pill can only be prescribed by an authorized provider.

After Indiana’s so-called “trigger law” went into effect, a lower court judge issued a preliminary injunction in September 2022. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita tried to appeal the injunction but was denied by a state Supreme Court judge in October.

While the judge declined to lift the injunction, the court scheduled to hear oral arguments for Jan. 12, 2023, according to a tweet by Whole Woman’s Health Founder and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller.

While the judge declined to lift the injunction, the court scheduled to hear oral arguments for Jan. 12, 2023, according to Whole Woman's Health Founder and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller.

In addition to Ohio, the Commonwealth also initiated a “trigger law” against abortion, which has not changed since July 15, 2022. The only exceptions for abortion are to save a pregnant person’s life or to prevent serious risk to the pregnant person’s physical health.

While the law remains the same, Kentuckians voted in the November 2022 Election on Amendment 2, an act to “protect human life” and to agree that the state Constitution will not “protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

AP reported 52.35% of people voted against the amendment, but nothing has changed since.

Concerns for and against access to medical abortion continue to grow throughout the Tri-State.

“What this expansion of the abortion drugs means in Cincinnati, is rather than the execution of the preborn being confined to the deadly Planned Parenthood in Clifton, now preborn babies up to 10 weeks will be killed in our beautiful neighborhoods across the Tri-State,” Strietmann said. “It is a massive tragedy that these sweet babies will meet their demise in the mother’s bedrooms and bathrooms at home and be flushed down the toilet into our water system.”

McKenzie exclaimed how safe the abortion pill is, especially with the amount of testing it has gone through.

“Medication abortion has been safely and legally used in the U.S. since the FDA approved its use more than 20 years ago,” she said. “It has helped patients make their own medical decisions in private, and it has expanded access to reproductive health care.”

