New information released after inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer on Christmas

Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon Correctional Institution inmate could face felonious assault and possession of deadly weapons while under detention charges in connection with the Christmas Day assault on two correction officers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The inmate, whose name was redacted from the documents since formal charges have not been filed, assaulted the officers around 5 p.m. on Christmas, OSP explained.

Corrections officer Jennifer Andre was left unconscious and possibly suffering from internal injuries, OSP wrote in the report.

Michael Fishbough, the second corrections officer injured in the assault, also suffered possible internal injuries, according to the investigation report.

Both Andre and Fishbough were taken to a hospital, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction previously told FOX19 NOW.

An update on the officers’ condition has not been released.

First Report: Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day

“There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday [Christmas Day] at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which resulted in two staff members being taken to an outside hospital for treatment,” an ODRC spokeswoman, JoEllen Smith, confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

“One staff person was released yesterday [Christmas Day] and the other remained at the hospital for continued observation. This incident is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.”

A dispatcher at OSP’s Lebanon post confirmed an OSP investigator and Turtlecreek Township Fire Department responded to a report at about 5:17 p.m. Sunday from the Lebanon Correctional Institution at 3791 State Route 63.

At least two ambulances from Turtlecreek Township responded, dispatch confirmed.

Turtlecreek Township Fire Department officials declined to discuss the run, referring questions to Warren County’s 911 center, where we requested the 911 calls.

Smith confirms some individuals from three housing areas had to be relocated to other housing areas due to multiple water valve breaks prior to the assault on the correction officers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

