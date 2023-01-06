Contests
League-wide support for Damar Hamlin to be on display this weekend

Joey Wetzler, left and Johnny Wetzler, right, hold sings of support during a candlelight vigil...
Joey Wetzler, left and Johnny Wetzler, right, hold sings of support during a candlelight vigil for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills have been a reliable bright spot for a city that has been shaken by a racist mass shooting and back-to-back snowstorms in recent months. So when Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically hurt in a game Monday, the city quickly looked for ways to support the team.((AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File))
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The support and love for Damar Hamlin have been evident all week, and it will be on full display across NFL stadiums this weekend.

The league announced how each team can honor the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety in Week 18.

Teams will have the option to outline the “3″ in each 30-yard line marker on their field in the Bills team colors, the NFL announced in a memo to all 32 teams.

Players across the league will be able to wear specialized Nike shirts during pregame warmups. “Love for Damar 3″ will be displayed across the shirts, the league said.

Before the start of the National Anthem, teams can read a public address announcement as a unified show of support for Hamlin, the first responders and medical caregivers, according to NFL’s memo.

The announcement reads:

The Bengals will be at home this Sunday as they finish up the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens. Sunday’s game begins at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

