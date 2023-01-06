League-wide support for Damar Hamlin to be on display this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The support and love for Damar Hamlin have been evident all week, and it will be on full display across NFL stadiums this weekend.

The league announced how each team can honor the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety in Week 18.

Teams will have the option to outline the “3″ in each 30-yard line marker on their field in the Bills team colors, the NFL announced in a memo to all 32 teams.

Players across the league will be able to wear specialized Nike shirts during pregame warmups. “Love for Damar 3″ will be displayed across the shirts, the league said.

Before the start of the National Anthem, teams can read a public address announcement as a unified show of support for Hamlin, the first responders and medical caregivers, according to NFL’s memo.

The announcement reads:

Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medicinal professionals involved in his care. The [club name] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.

The Bengals will be at home this Sunday as they finish up the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens. Sunday’s game begins at 1 p.m.

