Man hired to remodel fitness studio steals thousands from it instead, owner says

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A Forest Park fitness studio was allegedly burglarized by a man hired to help remodel it.

Yazmine Harris, owner of Saks Pole Fitness, says the man rigged a door to stay unlocked and then stole nearly $2,000 in speakers, sound equipment and tools including drills and saws.

“Literally every piece, even the cords, and that right there is very expensive.,” Harris said. “It’s going to make me cry because it was so expensive.”

Surveillance video shows the man, alleged to be 43-year-old William Ingram, carrying the speakers out of the business.

Harris says she hired Ingram to build a juice bar in the studio. She claims he was planning the theft even as he was taking measurements inside for the project.

“As he’s in here, he’s jimmying up each door, and he, I believe, put a piece of tape on that door so he could let himself back in,” she said pointing to the door in question.

Harris says she became emotional watching the surveillance footage.

“I literally cried because I put so much into this building,” she said. “I wanted to let go right then and there.”

And it’s more than just Harris who put in hours of sweat equity working to achieve her dream. It was a family affair.

“It goes from my uncle contracting this whole place,” she said. “It goes to my fiancée helping with the paint. It goes to all of the girls in my family—mom, grandma, sister—helping with the little bits to put this together.”

Now Harris has had to spend even more money upgrading the locks, adding additional motion sensor cameras and tracking down some of the sound equipment Ingram allegedly sold to a pawn shop.

“I’m putting in so much money, and here I go having to purchase these things all over,” she said.

Ingram has been arrested on a charge of breaking and entering.

His case goes to a grand jury Jan. 17.

