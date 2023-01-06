‘Mr. Perfect’: Family, former Reds teammates remember Tom Browning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family, friends and former Reds teammates showed up Friday at Great American Ball Park to honor the late Tom Browning.

The former Cincinnati Reds pitcher passed away at the age of 62 on Dec. 19, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The marquee sign on the Reds Hall of Fame expresses the sadness. Inside the hall, Browning’s plaque is adorned with a black ribbon.

Browning won a World Series with the 1990 Reds

Over the 140 years of MLB history, there have only been 23 perfect games. On Sept. 16, 1988, Browning pitched one of them and would forever be known to Reds fans as “Mr. Perfect.”

“If you wanted somebody to take the ball every single day, he was going to be the guy to do that,” said Doug Flynn, Reds infielder from 1975-77. “He’s not going to say, ‘I’ve got a sore arm’ if he did. He knew the difference between pain and injury.”

The St. Henry High School baseball team came to pay their respects Friday and to support their teammate, Browning’s grandson, Nick.

“A lot of us have been playing with [Nick] since grade school, middle school and now high school,” explains Nick’s teammate, Quent Bolton. “His grandpa, Tom Browning, passed away, and so, we are here to support our teammate.”

According to Quent, Nick would show off his grandpa’s celebrity status.

“Like sometimes, we would have stuff like bring your parent to school day and stuff like that and I think Mr. Browning was probably the coolest one to come in because you know, not every day you get to meet a pro ball player.”

Flynn says Browning loved spending his free time with his family.

“The legacy he is going to leave is how much people loved him,” Flynn claims. “How much he loved people. How he was a fan of Cincinnati. How he stayed here. He lived his life here, he raised his family here. There’s been a lot of people tagged ‘Mr. Cincinnati Red. Tom Browning was Mr. Cincinnati Red.’”

Browning was a “come as you are” kind of man, according to the Reds.

He loved spending his free time with his wife Deb, five children and nine grandchildren.

He loved fishing, listening to music and spending time here at Great American Ball Park.

