Reports: Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left, runs for yardage while picking up a block from teammates Joe Thomas (73) against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Derek Cox, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Thomas called former teammate Peyton Hillis "a terrible distraction" last season, and said the running back put his contract situation ahead of the team. Hillis is returning to play in Cleveland this week with the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis was hospitalized Thursday and is in critical condition, according to multiple reports from Yahoo and USA Today.

Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, saved his kids from drowning in the ocean in Florida prior to being hospitalized on Jan. 5, the reports indicate.

Reports say Hillis’ kids are safe.

Officials have not indicated any updates on the 36-year-old’s condition following his hospitalization.

A family member said Hillis is “doing better” following the incident in a Facebook post.

I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and...

Posted by Greg Hillis on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Hillis accumulated 1,764 yards on the ground and 607 receiving yards, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

