Reports: Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis was hospitalized Thursday and is in critical condition, according to multiple reports from Yahoo and USA Today.

Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, saved his kids from drowning in the ocean in Florida prior to being hospitalized on Jan. 5, the reports indicate.

Reports say Hillis’ kids are safe.

Officials have not indicated any updates on the 36-year-old’s condition following his hospitalization.

A family member said Hillis is “doing better” following the incident in a Facebook post.

I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and... Posted by Greg Hillis on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Hillis accumulated 1,764 yards on the ground and 607 receiving yards, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns.

