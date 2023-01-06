Contests
Why some want this crosswalk on Colerain Avenue removed

One business owner calls the crosswalk a safety hazard and a waste of money,
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver plowed through a flashing crosswalk sign in Colerain Township on Christmas Day and kept going. Nearby residents say it’s an ongoing problem that puts pedestrians’ lives at risk.

Jack Knab owns Knab Auto Body on one side of the crosswalk. He says the car was going southbound on Colerain Avenue in the 6300 block when it hit the pole.

The crash was caught on Knab’s security camera.

The pole still hasn’t been fixed two weeks later.

Knab says drivers treat the four-lane road that is Colerain Avenue like a highway. “We’ve seen ‘em go by here at 89, 90 mph,” he said.

ODOT revamped the crosswalk in fall 2021, connecting Knab’s business to a Kroger building across the street that is currently vacant.

He calls the crosswalk a safety hazard and a waste of money, adding there was a deadly crash last year because of the way the crosswalk was designed.

“A car was turning into our lot and got hit by two vehicles going north, and it was a casualty,” he said.

Knab says that isn’t the only incident that’s happened at the crosswalk.

“A woman and two kids almost got hit out here, and it was scary,” he said. “I mean I’m yelling, I’m running out there because cars started slamming on their breaks, going up in the grass because they couldn’t stop fast enough.”

He has more examples of crashes. And it’s bad for pedestrians as well, he says, because cars don’t slow down enough.

Knab and others want to get rid of the crosswalk entirely.

