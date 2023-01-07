1 critical in Covington double-shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Friday night in Covington.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. outside a store at 20th and Greenup streets.

EMS transported both victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical center.

One was shot in the leg. The other is in critical condition, according to Covington police officers at the scene.

No word on suspect information.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

