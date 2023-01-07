Contests
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Demar Hamlin, UC Sunday

Bars and restaurants at The Banks will support Demar Hamlin and the UC Trauma Center Sunday.
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bars and restaurants at The Banks will donate proceeds from purchased drinks before and after Sunday’s Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens to support Demar Hamlin and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center.

Fans can also donate to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation by scanning the QR code that will be shown on the Reds Hall of Fame video board on Joe Nuxhall Way.

His GoFundMe page has reached over $8 million since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday night.

[Cardiac arrest and Damar Hamlin: What we know | Damar Hamlin’s father urges donations to UC Medical Center, first responders]

The Hamlin family has also urged others to donate to UC Medical Center and first responders.

“If you’re looking for other ways to support,” Mario Hamlin wrote Thursday, “we ask that you buy your first responders and trauma centers lunch in support of the care that Damar has received.”

