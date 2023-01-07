Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Demar Hamlin, UC Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bars and restaurants at The Banks will donate proceeds from purchased drinks before and after Sunday’s Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens to support Demar Hamlin and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center.

Fans can also donate to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation by scanning the QR code that will be shown on the Reds Hall of Fame video board on Joe Nuxhall Way.

His GoFundMe page has reached over $8 million since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday night.

[Cardiac arrest and Damar Hamlin: What we know | Damar Hamlin’s father urges donations to UC Medical Center, first responders]

The Hamlin family has also urged others to donate to UC Medical Center and first responders.

“If you’re looking for other ways to support,” Mario Hamlin wrote Thursday, “we ask that you buy your first responders and trauma centers lunch in support of the care that Damar has received.”

Announcement from Mario Hamlin, Executive Director of the Chasing M’s Foundation:https://t.co/IMIPDyR27N

University of Cincinnati Medical Center Trauma Center. pic.twitter.com/dPCEtjXl3N — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 5, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.