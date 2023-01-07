Contests
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin

Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse(MGN)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium.

They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”

Since Monday, Hamlin has been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has shown improvement.

On Thursday, University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors gave an update on the 24-year-old’s condition.

They said he had shown “substantial improvement” from Wednesday to Thursday.

According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin talked to the team through FaceTime after his breathing tube was removed on Friday.

The Bills say he told the team, “love you boys.”

The news is a positive sign as Hamlin “continues to breathe on his own, and his neurological function is excellent,” the team stated Saturday.

To show support for the 24-year-old, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to fans that all 32 teams will be wearing “Love Damar 3″ T-shirts during warmups this weekend.

The Cincinnati Bengals posted this display of support to their Twitter page Saturday afternoon:

