Damar Hamlin posts to Instagram: ‘The Love has been overwhelming’

Damar Hamlin’s message to teammates: ‘Love you boys’
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is thanking everyone who offered prayers for his recovery.

Hamlin posted on his Instagram Saturday about the love he has put out into the world and how he’s received back “3x’s as much.”

“The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out,” Hamlin wrote.

“We brung (sic) the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone (sic) make me stronger.

“On a long road keep praying for me.”

The Buffalo Bills posted an update on the 24-year-old’s condition on Twitter Saturday

NFL commissioner posts letter to fans regarding Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s progress

