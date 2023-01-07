Deters gives last interview as Hamilton County’s top prosecutor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the last day Joe Deters will be serve as the Hamilton County Prosecutor as he is set to be sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court justice on Saturday.

“This office is the center of the storm,” he told FOX19. “Every issue that you read about, or hear about in the news, comes through this office.”

Deters first served as county’s top prosecutor from 1992 through 1999 and then once again starting in 2005. Throughout that time, Deters says it’s the violent crimes against children that still linger in his mind.

“Those kinds of cases, we get justice, but it’s still rattling mentally to think of a little kid suffering,” he said.

It’s the uptick in violent crime that Deters says has been the biggest change during his time as prosecutor.

“What’s changed dramatically is the level of violence in the community, and it’s not because of the existence of guns, it’s because people are willing to pull the triggers on these guns.”

More specifically, Deters focused on crimes committed by teens and the lesser punishments that some of these young offenders receive.

“Those sections on juvenile crime were made to protect the kid who stole a candy bar from a convenient store. Now last year, we had 19 juvenile’s charged with murder. I mean, that is shocking.”

The solution? It’s not an easy one, but Deters says it starts inside the homes of families as well as voters truly paying attention to whom they elect.

“It’s a function of the judges you elect, pure and simple,” he said, “and if people don’t pay attention you’re just going to have more of this stuff.”

As Deters attention shifts to serving as an Ohio Supreme Court justice, his message to the people of Hamilton County about the state of the prosecutor’s office is one of confidence.

“My leaving is not going to hurt this office,” he said. “This office is strong because of the people who work here, not because of me.”

So who’s going to serve as the new Hamilton County prosecutor?

On Jan. 17 the Hamilton County Republican Party’s Central Committee will vote on Deter’s replacement.

Sources tell our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer that it will be former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge and Assistant County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

“This is the perfect time for Judge Powers to come in here. She’s a really good prosecutor. She was a great judge. I think people are going to be really impressed with her.”

