Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Deters gives last interview as Hamilton County’s top prosecutor

He says it’s the rise in violent crime among juveniles that has shocked him the most.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the last day Joe Deters will be serve as the Hamilton County Prosecutor as he is set to be sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court justice on Saturday.

“This office is the center of the storm,” he told FOX19. “Every issue that you read about, or hear about in the news, comes through this office.”

Deters first served as county’s top prosecutor from 1992 through 1999 and then once again starting in 2005. Throughout that time, Deters says it’s the violent crimes against children that still linger in his mind.

“Those kinds of cases, we get justice, but it’s still rattling mentally to think of a little kid suffering,” he said.

It’s the uptick in violent crime that Deters says has been the biggest change during his time as prosecutor.

“What’s changed dramatically is the level of violence in the community, and it’s not because of the existence of guns, it’s because people are willing to pull the triggers on these guns.”

More specifically, Deters focused on crimes committed by teens and the lesser punishments that some of these young offenders receive.

“Those sections on juvenile crime were made to protect the kid who stole a candy bar from a convenient store. Now last year, we had 19 juvenile’s charged with murder. I mean, that is shocking.”

The solution? It’s not an easy one, but Deters says it starts inside the homes of families as well as voters truly paying attention to whom they elect.

“It’s a function of the judges you elect, pure and simple,” he said, “and if people don’t pay attention you’re just going to have more of this stuff.”

As Deters attention shifts to serving as an Ohio Supreme Court justice, his message to the people of Hamilton County about the state of the prosecutor’s office is one of confidence.

“My leaving is not going to hurt this office,” he said. “This office is strong because of the people who work here, not because of me.”

So who’s going to serve as the new Hamilton County prosecutor?

On Jan. 17 the Hamilton County Republican Party’s Central Committee will vote on Deter’s replacement.

Sources tell our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer that it will be former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge and Assistant County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

“This is the perfect time for Judge Powers to come in here. She’s a really good prosecutor. She was a great judge. I think people are going to be really impressed with her.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Ruby delivered meals to Damar Hamlin's family at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
‘It becomes personal for me’: Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
‘Signs point’ to full cancellation of Bills-Bengals game, report says
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed

Latest News

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée
‘Its really hard:’ Family of Cincinnati architect missing in Mexico prays for his return
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Fans confident ‘Who Dey’ spirit will return to Paycor Stadium on Sunday
Covington police at a shooting Friday night.
1 critical in Covington double-shooting
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes