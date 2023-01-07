Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m.

Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound on River Road when she lost control, left the road, and hit a guardrail.

Police then stated that Sherman died at the scene.

It is unclear if speed or impairment played a factor in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

