Fans confident ‘Who Dey’ spirit will return to Paycor Stadium on Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, meaning thousands of season-ticket holders will find themselves back in the same seats from which six days prior they gazed down upon Damar Hamlin’s injury.

Some are wary about reviving the trauma of that experience.

“There was no other way to feel but scared,” recalled Alex Schlarman, who cheered on the Bengals at Paycor last Monday night. “It felt like everything went dark and everything went quiet, and for what felt like two hours was just like murmurs throughout the crowd.”

Schlarman went to the game with her husband, Jake. She expected the thrills of a competitive game but, like thousands of fellow fans, emerged distraught and full of concern.

“Before walking into that that stadium, I had no idea who Damar was, and walking out feeling like he was a friend that you’re just worried about,” she recalled.

Concern for Hamlin became a national preoccupation. In Cincinnati, the show of support was prolific.

But a week later, Alex and fans like her are wary of returning to their seats.

“I’m almost nervous to come, not knowing what it would be like,” she said.

Alex speculates it will feel odd cheering on a Bengals defensive player making a tackle . The last time she did so, it turned into a matter of life and death.

“I think I’ll hold my breath,” she said. “I think that’s how a lot of people are probably going to be.”

But she’s confident the “Who Dey” spirit is going to return, especially with encouraging news of Hamlin’s recovery.

“I think no matter the outcome, at least for me, it’ll be nice just to see people get back to the fundamentals and playing the game and remembering this is not just an opponent, these are still human beings off the field.”

