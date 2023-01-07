Contests
Fire at Rumpke’s recycling facility extinguished, no injuries reported

Fire crews extinguished a structure fire at the Rumpke recycling plant Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews extinguished a structure fire at the Rumpke recycling plant Saturday afternoon.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several fire crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling facility in St. Bernard Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Vine Street facility just before 1:30 p.m. on the tipping floor where materials are recycled, according to Lt. Bill Ungruhe of the St. Bernard Police Department.

“It’s still under investigation, but it’s not uncommon to have fires out here because sometimes people put things in the recyclables that can be flammable, and they do periodically have flare-ups,” Ungruhe said. “So, this is not an unusual event, but it’s a little bit larger than we’ve had in the past.”

Crews responded quickly and contained the fire before it spread beyond the tipping floor and throughout the plant, according to Molly Yeager, Rumpke communications manager.

“Unfortunately, we have far too much experience with these types of events, as flammable items like batteries, propane tanks and full aerosol cans continue to mistakenly make their way into recycling,” Yeager said.

According to Yeager, the plant was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Rumpke also confirmed that the fire will not impact service at this time.

To prevent these types of fire events from occurring, Rumpke reminds customers to review the acceptable items list for recycling.

