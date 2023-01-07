Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in, Deters steps down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An interim Hamilton County Prosecutor was sworn in on Saturday morning, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Mark E. Piepmeier is taking over the role once held by Joe Deters, who stepped down after 25 years and was appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Piepmeier has been with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office since 1981 when he became an assistant prosecuting attorney. The only time he didn’t serve in the prosecutor’s office was when he was called to active duty by US Army for Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

He was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal and a National Defense Service Medal for his achievements and services during Desert Storm and was honorably discharged as a captain in the US Army JAG Corps.

As a special prosecutor, Piepmeier oversaw cases in counties throughout Ohio, including Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Greene, Scioto and Warren.

In 1993, Piepmeier was appointed as lead special prosecutor for the 11-day Lucasville prison riot in Scioto County.

He was assigned to the Cincinnati Police Department to oversee the investigation and prosecution of officer-involved shootings and excessive force cases and prosecuted officers in such cases.

Piepmeier has prosecuted over 200 murder cases and dozens of capital murder cases, namely serial killers Alton Coleman, Joseph Paul Franklin, Anthony Kirkland and Samuel Little.

In addition to his role as a prosecutor, Piepmeier provides free legal work for clients through the Cincinnati Volunteer Lawyers for the Poor Foundation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.