Joe Deters sworn in as Ohio Supreme Court justice

Joe Deters was sworn in Saturday as Ohio Supreme Court Justice.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters was sworn in as Ohio Supreme Court Justice Saturday morning, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Hamilton County Amy Clausing.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Deters to fill a vacancy on the high court because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Deters must run for election in 2024.

The Hamilton County Republican Party Central Committee has the authority, under Ohio law, to name the new Hamilton County prosecutor who will serve until the next general election in November 2024, according to Alex Triantafilou, Chairman of the Hamilton County GOP.

The Central Committee had been accepting applications for the prosecutor position through Dec. 30.

The timeline for determining who will fill the seat will be decided after Deters is sworn in, according to Triantafilou.

Deters was Hamilton County’s longest-serving prosecuting attorney from 1992-1999 and 2005 to 2023.

His last day on the job was Friday.

