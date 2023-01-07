NFL commissioner posts letter to fans regarding Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s progress

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posted a statement to football fans regarding Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s progress since his cardiac arrest on Monday night.

Goodall says that every NFL team member will be wearing “Love Damar 3″ T-shirts during warmups this weekend to show support for the 24-year-old who has been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night.

A message to our fans from Commissioner Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/iBwE6uZFWb — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2023

According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin talked to the team after his breathing tube was removed on Friday.

The news is another positive sign as Hamlin “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills tweeted.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

In less than a few hours after the second-year safety collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium on Monday night, Bengals and Bills fans gathered outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to pray for Hamlin.

It was in those moments and the days that followed that showed humanity at its finest.

[Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Damar Hamlin, UC Trauma Center Sunday | Damar Hamlin’s father urges donations to UC Medical Center, first responders]

On Thursday, University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors gave an update on the 24-year-old’s condition.

They said he had shown “substantial improvement” from Wednesday to Thursday.

At the time, he could not communicate verbally because of the breathing tube, but UC doctors said he was writing messages.

The first question Hamlin jotted down from his ICU bed after waking up was, “did we win?”

The answer was simple, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts, who specializes in general surgery, trauma, surgical critical care, and more at UC Health.

Hamlin was placed in critical condition at UCMC after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Dr. Pritts said it is “fair to say” that if not for the fast response from the Bills medical team, there may have been a different outcome for Hamlin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.