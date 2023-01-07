Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Sprinkles and Flurries

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will start off sunny, but high level clouds begin to move in with more cloud cover increasing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Saturday night will start dry with cloud cover, but late Saturday night into Sunday morning (after 4 a.m.), light snow showers begin to move into the tri-state from the south towards the north as a warm front lifts into the tri-state.

As the front moves through the tri-state, snow showers will transition over to a wintry mix and change over to light rain showers in the later morning hours. Light rain showers will taper off by game time, but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles during the game.

Sunday evening will see some light rain showers move back into the area and with temperatures dropping after sunset, the rain will change to a rain/snow mix before ending by midnight.

Total rainfall amounts will generally be less than a tenth of an inch and total snowfall accumulations (including what melts) will generally be under a half an inch.

Clouds linger into the tri-state Monday before clouds decrease later in the day with sunshine Monday afternoon. However, clouds quickly move back in Tuesday through the end of next week. Not only do clouds move in, but warmer air also arrives to the tri-state with highs in the mid 40s and even low 50s by the end of the week!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Ruby delivered meals to Damar Hamlin's family at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
‘It becomes personal for me’: Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s message to teammates: ‘Love you boys’
Tee Higgins at Bengals media availability Thursday.
‘It makes me feel better inside:’ Tee Higgins reacts to positive news of Hamlin’s recovery
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Bengals to refund tickets, parking fees for canceled Bengals-Bills game

Latest News

One of the Christmas trees for sale in Iron Mountain
Sprinkles and Flurries
Friday-Saturday Overnight Forecast
Friday-Saturday Overnight Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
Some light moisture moves into the tri-state for the latter half of the weekend, but it will be...
Cloudy and seasonably cool to end the week