Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Tri-State flag football organization to donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Flag FootballFanatics will be donating money to Damar Hamlin's charity.
Flag FootballFanatics will be donating money to Damar Hamlin's charity.(Unsplash)
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Tri-State flag football organization is one of the many local organizations that is doing their part in donating to the Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s charity.

The Flag FootballFanatics decided that $15 from every registration will be donated to the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive.

Flag FootballFanatics says they already have 123 people registered, equaling up to $1,845.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Regional Manager Patrick Walker said. “We’ve had over like 120 Something kids that’s already signed up within the last 24 hours and we’re going to keep this run for the next couple of days. Yesterday, we decided that anything that was donated, or through the donation that we’re going to match that as to help add on to that.”

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football.

He has since been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has made remarkable progress, according to the Buffalo Bills.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Ruby delivered meals to Damar Hamlin's family at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
‘It becomes personal for me’: Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s message to teammates: ‘Love you boys’
Tee Higgins at Bengals media availability Thursday.
‘It makes me feel better inside:’ Tee Higgins reacts to positive news of Hamlin’s recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity

Latest News

FILE -NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions from reporters at a press conference...
NFL commissioner posts letter to fans regarding Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s progress
Bars and restaurants at The Banks will support Damar Hamlin and the UC Trauma Center Sunday.
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Damar Hamlin, UC Trauma Center Sunday
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Fans confident ‘Who Dey’ spirit will return to Paycor Stadium on Sunday
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game