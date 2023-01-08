2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store at 20th and Greenup streets.

Detectives identified and arrested two suspects in Covington Saturday afternoon around 5:00 p.m., Bradbury said.

Bradbury says that two victims were found with gunshot wounds and were taken by EMS to the University of Cincinnati Medical center.

Hector Manuel Saur, 23, was shot in the leg and is in stable condition, but Alvarado is in critical condition, Bradbury said.

Police say they are unable to release the names of the suspects because they are both juveniles.

The suspects are in custody and are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, according to Covington police.

Witnesses are asked to contact Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 and leave an anonymous tip.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.