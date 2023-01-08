Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adam Rich, the actor who played the youngest family member on the show “Eight Is Enough,” has died.

His family reportedly told media outlets that he died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Rich rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas.

He also appeared on several TV shows and a number of TV movies into the 1980s, including “Chips,” “Fantasy Island” and “Small Wonder.”

Rich was 54 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
'Gas station heroin' being sold as dietary supplement
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under...
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police suspend ground search for missing Massachusetts woman
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
You could get a free flight if you adopt a kitten