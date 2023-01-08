Arnold’s Bar and Tavern to close for six weeks for movie shoot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s oldest-operating bar and tavern announced they will close temporarily for a movie shoot.

Arnold’s Bar and Tavern made the announcement via social media on Friday that they would shut down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21.

“We aren’t really allowed to give specifics but a certain famous rabbit’s employers have rented Arnold’s out for 6 weeks for a major motion picture!” the post said, accompanied by a superimposed image of Bugs Bunny standing in front of the restaurant.

The restaurant said that the kitchen will be closed, but they will remain open for regular hours next week for the bar and live music only.

After next week, the establishment will be closed for the next five weeks, according to Arnold’s staff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.