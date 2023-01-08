Bengals avoid coin flip drama with win; playoff picture set

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals (12-4) overcame the Ravens (10-7) Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium in a wonky 27-16 win that would be far more concerning were the team not coming off the most emotional week in memory.

The Bengals are now locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC with the Buffalo Bills (13-3) win over the New England Patriots. The Bills are the AFC’s No. 2 seed while the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) secure the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it.

They will face the Ravens for the third time this year. The game will be at Paycor Stadium. The date and times have not been released yet.

Cincinnati ends the regular season on an eight-game win streak, which ties the franchise record.

It might have been ugly, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor doesn't care. "That's AFC North football. Show me a pretty game that anyone has won in this division yet, and it'll be the first I've ever seen." pic.twitter.com/UNPMWqYlHb — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 8, 2023

Cincinnati, despite having won the AFC North, was bizarrely playing for the right to a home wild-card game. If the Bengals had lost to the Ravens (coupled with a Chargers win over the Broncos later Sunday), they would have faced the prospect of a coin toss to decide the location of the playoff game.

Not just highly unusual, the NFL’s mid-season playoffs rejiggering was unprecedented—and poorly received in Cincinnati.

“It seems like there are positives for a lot of teams and just negatives for us,” Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said Friday.

