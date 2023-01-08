Bengals Game Day: What you need to know, from Damar Hamlin tributes to weather forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals finish up the regular season Sunday with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

It starts at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals are officially AFC North champs for the second consecutive year, a first in franchise history.

They still need a win Sunday over the Ravens. If the Bengals lose to the Ravens and the Chargers beat the Broncos, the site for what would be a Bengals-Ravens rematch in the wild-card round would be determined by a coin flip.

Here’s what to expect Sunday, from the weather forecast to how the Bengals and other NFL teams are showing their support for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, to his latest honor this weekend:

Weather: Sight chance for rain/snow flurry mix. It’s 31 degrees now with a wind chill of 24. Be sure to bundle up for tailgating before the game. The high temperature later will only reach the upper 30s but rain expected again later should hold off until after the game ends.

Honoring Damar Hamlin: NFL teams including the Bengals have the option to outline the “3″ in each 30-yard line marker on their field in the Bills team colors.

Players also can wear specialized Nike shirts during pregame warmups. “Love for Damar 3″ will be displayed across the shirts.

Before the start of the National Anthem, teams can read an announcement to honor Hamlin and the first responders and medical caregivers being credited with saving his life.

Another honor for Damar Hamlin: He was named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for week 18.

The NFL Players Association honors one athlete each week during the regular season who has given back to his hometown or community, and this week, donations to Hamlin’s charity for children, Chasing M’s Foundation, topped a stunning $8.3 million.

Cincy Shirts also is selling specialized shirts to benefit his charity foundation. The three shirts have a simple yet powerful message - togetherness.

Even before January 2, @HamlinIsland was so much more than a football player. He's a fighter; devoted family member and friend; servant leader who has impacted hundreds of kids in his hometown of Pittsburgh; and now, the Week 18 #CommunityMVP.

🔗: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3 pic.twitter.com/qyR19f8tGM — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 6, 2023

Sports fans and the world watched and prayed last week after Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The Buffalo medical staff rushed onto the field to attend to Hamlin. CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) resuscitated him.

Hamlin was taken in critical condition to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He woke up three days later and the first thing he asked doctors, in writing, still unable to speak was “Who who the game?”

They responded: “Yes, Damar, you won the game of life.”

He’s made tremendous strides in recovery after an injury that could have resulted in a much more tragic ending, doctors said.

On Friday, before Hamlin was named MVP, his breathing tube was removed and he spoke with his teammates for the first time since he was hurt, on a FaceTime call.

He focused on love, prayer and gratitude Saturday when he made his first social media posts since his injury and NFL teams who played Saturday began to honor him at their games.

Damar is feeling the love💙❤️

Such an incredible moment 🙏💙

Quite the moment in Vegas to honor Damar Hamlin. 👏💙

