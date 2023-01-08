Bengals host Ravens for right to host wild-card game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

[NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game | Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes]

Meanwhile, in Buffalo, Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

It’s sure to be an emotional scene in Cincinnati as the Bengals take the field for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field six days ago.

The “3″s are outlined in blue on the field, and fans across the stadium have signs supporting Hamlin’s recovery. Running back Joe Mixon wore a “Love For Damar” t-shirt during warmups.

The Bengals, despite having won the AFC North, are bizarrely playing for the right to a home wild-card game should that game be against the Ravens.

The coin toss will only happen if the Ravens beat the Bengals and the San Diego Chargers beat the Denver Broncos later today.

The Ravens are playing far short of full strength. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins are both inactive. With backup quarterback Tyler Huntley out as well, Baltimore turns to Anthony Brown.

The scene in Cincinnati as the #Bengals support Damar Hamlin and return to the field for the first time since Monday night. pic.twitter.com/7aedYA1hgD — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

Joe Mixon in a “Love For Damar” t-shirt as the #Bengals return to football. pic.twitter.com/5oOm5j1dkL — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.