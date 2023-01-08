Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Bengals host Ravens for right to host wild-card game

Playoff implications abound as the Bengals play host to a possible future playoff opponent.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

[NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game | Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes]

Meanwhile, in Buffalo, Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

It’s sure to be an emotional scene in Cincinnati as the Bengals take the field for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field six days ago.

The “3″s are outlined in blue on the field, and fans across the stadium have signs supporting Hamlin’s recovery. Running back Joe Mixon wore a “Love For Damar” t-shirt during warmups.

The Bengals, despite having won the AFC North, are bizarrely playing for the right to a home wild-card game should that game be against the Ravens.

The coin toss will only happen if the Ravens beat the Bengals and the San Diego Chargers beat the Denver Broncos later today.

The Ravens are playing far short of full strength. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins are both inactive. With backup quarterback Tyler Huntley out as well, Baltimore turns to Anthony Brown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
'Gas station heroin' being sold as dietary supplement
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bengals finish up the regular season with a home game Sunday against the...
Bengals Game Day: What you need to know, from weather to Damar Hamlin tributes
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
Flag FootballFanatics will be donating money to Damar Hamlin's charity.
Tri-State flag football organization to donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity
FILE -NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions from reporters at a press conference...
NFL commissioner posts letter to fans regarding Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s progress