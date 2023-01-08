Bengals offensive lineman carted off the field

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals offensive lineman Alex Cappa suffered what appeared to be a leg injury after a defensive lineman fell into the side of his knee at the end of the third quarter.

He limped off with help from trainers and then was carted off the field to the locker room.

The CBS broadcast described it as a left ankle injury. Cappa’s return is questionable.

Offensive line depth is a growing concern for the Bengals after losing right tackle La’el Collins against New England. Prior to Collins’ injury, the line had started the same five players all season.

Cappa’s backup at right guard is listed as Mac Scharping.

#Bengals offensive lineman Alex Cappa being slowly helped off the field with a leg injury. Straight to the medical tent after being rolled up while his left foot was anchored to the ground. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

Alex Cappa carted to the locker room. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 8, 2023

