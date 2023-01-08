Contests
Bengals offensive lineman carted off the field

RG Alex Cappa is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) celebrates his touchdown with guard Alex Cappa...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) celebrates his touchdown with guard Alex Cappa (65) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals offensive lineman Alex Cappa suffered what appeared to be a leg injury after a defensive lineman fell into the side of his knee at the end of the third quarter.

He limped off with help from trainers and then was carted off the field to the locker room.

The CBS broadcast described it as a left ankle injury. Cappa’s return is questionable.

Offensive line depth is a growing concern for the Bengals after losing right tackle La’el Collins against New England. Prior to Collins’ injury, the line had started the same five players all season.

Cappa’s backup at right guard is listed as Mac Scharping.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

