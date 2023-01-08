Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

A chance of rain/snow

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few sprinkles or snow flurries will develop Sunday morning, but no impacts will be felt in the tri-state.

Conditions are mostly dry through the early afternoon with the chance for a few sprinkles or snow flurries. However, in the afternoon and evening, a few light rain and light snow showers will move through the area. If you’ll be at the Cincinnati Bengals game, you may get wet towards the end of the game. Not much moisture is with this system, so total rainfall amounts will be under a tenth of an inch and total snowfall accumulations (including what melts) will be under a half an inch.

Sunday night will have mostly cloudy skies to start, but expect partial clearing late to become partly cloudy. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Monday will be a mild day with partly cloudy skies and the thermometer going into the low 40s. Clouds build into the region with temperatures also rising. Overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 30s and highs will be in the mid 40s and even low 50s!

Rain chances increase for Thursday going into Friday, and with the rain we will deal with warm highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s both Thursday and Friday morning. Temperatures take a toll once the rain leaves the area, with next weekend highs in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
'Gas station heroin' being sold as dietary supplement
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’

Latest News

Tracking a cool end to the weekend, but warmer air moves in next week.
Light rain and snow for Sunday before work week warm up!
Looking at chances for rain and snow later in the Bengals game on Sunday.
Cool Sunday with mixed precipitation in the tri-state
Sprinkles and Flurries
Sprinkles and Flurries
Sprinkles and Flurries Sunday