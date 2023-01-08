Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County.

Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice.

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125 at 11:22 a.m., according to Clermont County dispatchers.

No officers were hurt or involved, Stratton said.

A sheet has been covering something in the road on Ohio 125 in front of a tattoo parlor for more than two hours now.

Stratton has repeatedly declined to release more information.

FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.