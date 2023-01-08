Contests
Damar Hamlin’s injury impacts football family

Lisa and Tommy Britt hold a picture of their son who died in 2016 after a cardiac arrest.
Lisa and Tommy Britt hold a picture of their son who died in 2016 after a cardiac arrest.(WXIX)
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple who are Bengals season ticket holders say that the sadness and anxiety they felt seeing Damar Hamlin’s collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night reminded them of losing their son.

Lisa Britt and her husband Tommy say they lost their 23-year-old son, Tommy Britt Jr. after a cardiac arrest.

“I was reliving the death of my son,” Lisa said. “He fell out unresponsive on Oct. 31, 2016. He got taken to the hospital Nov. 2, and he passed away Nov. 22.”

Lisa said their son was serving time at the Hamilton County Justice Center when he collapsed and became unresponsive, and that he was later diagnosed with endocarditis, a life-threatening inflammation of the heart.

“He was revived three times,” Lisa said. “I feel that UC Hospital did everything they could, but it was just too late.”

The couple praised the immediate response from EMS and doctors at UC Health for saving Hamlin’s life and believes that if their son received similar treatment, he would possibly be alive today.

Lisa said that it took days for her son to be taken to the hospital after he asked for help.

“And I have to live with that every day, not knowing if he could’ve made it or would’ve made it,” Lisa said. “Seconds count.”

The couple now pleads for the same resources and trauma-informed emergency responders that cared for Hamlin to be accessible to everyone, including places like high school games, schools and churches.

“I saw a lot of people scrambling all over the field,” Lisa said. “There was one lady in particular that ran for her life to get the stuff that she needed. There needs to be a lot more people like them to take things seriously.”

The Britts say they plan to be in the stands as the Bengals play the Ravens on Sunday, and that they will continue to keep Hamlin and his family close to their hearts, praying for his full recovery.

