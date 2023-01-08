Deadly shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate.

The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State Route 125 at 11:22 a.m. Sunday, county dispatchers confirm.

A sheet was placed over a body on Ohio 125 initially. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded shortly after and took the victim away around 2 p.m.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. They have not said what led up to the shooting or confirmed if anyone is in custody.

No officers were hurt or involved, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton.

FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.