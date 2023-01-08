Contests
Deadly shooting in Clermont County

One person is dead in a shooting on Ohio 125 at Ohio 132 in Clermont County, according to the...
One person is dead in a shooting on Ohio 125 at Ohio 132 in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate.

The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State Route 125 at 11:22 a.m. Sunday, county dispatchers confirm.

A sheet was placed over a body on Ohio 125 initially. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded shortly after and took the victim away around 2 p.m.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. They have not said what led up to the shooting or confirmed if anyone is in custody.

No officers were hurt or involved, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton.

FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

