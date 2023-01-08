LIVE UPDATES: Bengals trouncing Ravens in emotional return to Paycor Stadium

This story will be updated throughout the game. Find older updates below.

HALFTIME: The Bengals lead the Ravens 24-7 after two uneven quarters buttressed by three phenomenal plays on defense.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson stripped Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown backed up near the end zone, and defensive end Joseph Ossai recovered for the touchdown.

Cornerback Mike Hilton and safety Jesse Bates added a pair of first-half interceptions to give the offense favorable field position. Both led to touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (18/28 for 134yds) showcased elusiveness in the pocket but hasn’t been sharp on his throws, nor has the offense shown much rhythm.

Joe Burrow has broken his own franchise record of most TDs in one season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rEf7iJV53b — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

The lone explosive play of the first half came in the form of a 26-yard Ja’Marr Chase touchdown catch that ensued after multiple failed deep balls.

It’s understandable considering the long, emotional week Cincinnati has endured in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse. Trauma mingled with grief, guilt, sorrow and the sudden injection of motivation in the form of the NFL’s playoff hijinks made for an unpredictable Sunday.

Even fans disclosed unease returning to Paycor Stadium. But if drama is the vehicle of catharsis, the NFL has provided Cincinnati plenty.

Meanwhile, the Bills and Patriots are even 14-14 at halftime.

Lots of love in Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin, but Bengals fans are undoubtedly cheering for the Patriots to knock the Bills out of the No. 2 spot in the AFC. 14-14 heading toward halftime in Bills-Pats. — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 8, 2023

UPDATE 1:57 2Q: Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has gone to the locker room with a possible concussion. He was initially listed as questionable, but the Bengals later upgraded him to probable, and he returned to the field for the Bengals abortive two-minute drill.

17-7 Bengals over the Ravens.

Tyler Boyd has emerged from the blue tent and is now heading straight to the locker room. #Bengals trainers have his helmet. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

UPDATE 14:12 2Q: Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase plucked a Joe Burrow pass out of the air in the end zone at the beginning of the second quarter, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 17-0.

Chase is now over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive year despite having missed five games in 2022 with a hip injury.

Burrow builds on his franchise record for touchdown passes in a single season. He now has 35.

The Bengals quarterback hasn’t looked sharp early, overthrowing and underthrowing receivers, including two would-be touchdowns to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

But it hasn’t mattered. A pair of Bengals interceptions against third-string Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown has set up the offense in favorable field positions, and the offense has capitalized.

Meanwhile, in Buffalo, Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Patriots. . [WATCH]

But despite the love in Cincinnati for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Bengals fan base is likely rooting for New England so the Bengals can get the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It’s sure to be an emotional scene in Cincinnati as the Bengals take the field for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field six days ago.

The “3″s are outlined in blue on the field, and fans across the stadium have signs supporting Hamlin’s recovery. Players wore a “Love For Damar” t-shirt during warmups.

The @BuffaloBills honored the medical and athletic training staff members who helped save @HamlinIsland's life.



The Bengals, despite having won the AFC North, are bizarrely playing for the right to a home wild-card game should that game be against the Ravens.

The coin toss will only happen if the Ravens beat the Bengals and the San Diego Chargers beat the Denver Broncos later today.

The Ravens are playing far short of full strength. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins are both inactive. With backup quarterback Tyler Huntley out as well, Baltimore turns to Anthony Brown.

The scene in Cincinnati as the #Bengals support Damar Hamlin and return to the field for the first time since Monday night. pic.twitter.com/7aedYA1hgD — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

Joe Mixon in a “Love For Damar” t-shirt as the #Bengals return to football. pic.twitter.com/5oOm5j1dkL — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

