The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says

Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.(Provided)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals superfan Jim Foster says the NFL made fans at Paycor Stadium take down signs critical of Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Ravens game on Sunday.

Foster tweeted about the situation during the game.

He was adamant that the call came from the league offices in New York and that the stadium’s security personnel were not at fault.

“We think NY called and had our banner taken down,” Foster told FOX19. “The security folks were very nice to us. We are good. MOVING ON TO PLAYOFFS WITH NO COIN FLIP!”

He continued: “They were very nice about it. NFL directive.” And: “Don’t want to take away from this win.”

Bengals fans have good cause to be upset about the NFL’s rejiggered playoff scheme.

“It seems like there are positives for a lot of teams and just negatives for us,” Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said Friday.

[NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game | Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes]

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

