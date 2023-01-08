Contests
NFL teams take to the field and show their support for Damar Hamlin

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs warms up wearing a shirt honoring injured Buffalo...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs warms up wearing a shirt honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, NFL teams returned to the field to play Saturday and honored the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety.

The league announced on Friday several ways teams could show their support for Hamlin including the option to outline the “3″ in each 30-yard line marker on their field in the Bills team colors.

Damar Hamlin posts to Instagram: ‘The Love has been overwhelming’

Here is a sample of how the teams showed their support:

