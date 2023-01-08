NFL teams take to the field and show their support for Damar Hamlin
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, NFL teams returned to the field to play Saturday and honored the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety.
The league announced on Friday several ways teams could show their support for Hamlin including the option to outline the “3″ in each 30-yard line marker on their field in the Bills team colors.
Here is a sample of how the teams showed their support:
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.