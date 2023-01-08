NFL teams take to the field and show their support for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, NFL teams returned to the field to play Saturday and honored the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety.

The league announced on Friday several ways teams could show their support for Hamlin including the option to outline the “3″ in each 30-yard line marker on their field in the Bills team colors.

Here is a sample of how the teams showed their support:

Damar is feeling the love💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko2oVxYbdY — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

Such an incredible moment 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/ARwm2uJcgy — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

Quite the moment in Vegas to honor Damar Hamlin. 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/BicYRiaqZd — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2023

