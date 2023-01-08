Repeat convicted drug dealer out on bond took guns to Cincinnati-area bar: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A repeat convicted Hamilton County drug dealer who is out on $5,000 bond after he was charged with dealing once again is now accused of taking guns to a suburban Cincinnati bar, court records show.

Springfield Township police issued an arrest warrant early Sunday for Jake Ushery III, 35.

He’s charged with felony inducing panic at Kickbacks Bar, 8087 Vine St., by standing outside with two guns in his hand.

His last known address is on Wayne Avenue in Lockland, according to an affidavit.

Ushery III, police allege in court records, was asked to leave the bar and later returned in his vehicle with a long-barrel rifle and handgun.

This “caused panic to bar patrons and bar staff,” the affidavit states.

The charge was filed against him based on “video footage” of him “holding what appears to be a long barrel rifle along with a handgun,” a copy of it shows.

Ushery III has been in and out of the county jail and state prisons for years, court records show.

He’s been convicted of trafficking drugs in Hamilton County multiple times since at least 2010. Three cases from 2010, 2015, and again in 2019 resulted in prison terms, according to multiple court filings.

He’s also been convicted of weapons under disability (illegally having a gun because he is a convicted felon).

Many of the drug convictions involve heroin trafficking, court records show.

He was indicted again last year, on Jan. 21, 2022, on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking for allegedly selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in April 2021, court docs show.

He was released from the county jail after posting $5,000 or 10% of a $50,000 bond.

Proceedings in the case have been delayed nine times over the past year for discovery reasons or because he changed defense attorneys, according to the court docket.

