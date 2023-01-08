Contests
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County

Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 while the Clermont County Sheriff's...
Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 while the Clermont County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting in Amelia, says Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton.(Generic Image)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton.

Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said.

First responders were called to the shooting in the 1700 block of State Route 125 at 11:22 a.m., according to Clermont County dispatchers.

Stratton and dispatchers won’t say if anyone was taken to a hospital.

No officers were hurt or involved in this incident, Stratton said.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this breaking story.

