WATCH: Bengals’ Mixon trolls NFL with coin flip touchdown celebration

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated the Bengals’ first touchdown Sunday by taking a dig at the NFL’s new playoff scheme.

Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

Joe Mixon scores a touchdown and pulls a coin from his wristband to flip in the end zone. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/OnQbrSyXb6 — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) January 8, 2023

Joe Mixon flipped the coin to celebrate.



This ref tucked it in his back pocket. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/g5l3k7GUg5 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 8, 2023

Holy shit they did the coin toss celebration for real 😱 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 8, 2023

