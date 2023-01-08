Contests
WATCH: Bengals’ Mixon trolls NFL with coin flip touchdown celebration

The Bengals locker room and front office haven’t been silent about their disdain for the NFL’s playoff scheme.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
This story will be updated throughout the game.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated the Bengals’ first touchdown Sunday by taking a dig at the NFL’s new playoff scheme.

Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

Check it out below!

[NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game | Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes]

