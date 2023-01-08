WATCH: Bengals’ Mixon trolls NFL with coin flip touchdown celebration
The Bengals locker room and front office haven’t been silent about their disdain for the NFL’s playoff scheme.
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
This story will be updated throughout the game. Find older updates belo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated the Bengals’ first touchdown Sunday by taking a dig at the NFL’s new playoff scheme.
Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.
Check it out below!
[NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game | Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes]
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.