Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser

Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges after...
Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges after she pleaded guilty to helping spread a fake story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations.(Source: Office of the Burlington County Prosecutor)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges.

Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure, 32, wasn’t present in the Mount Holly courtroom Friday because she is serving a one-year federal term in the case. Her state prison term will run concurrently and the former transportation department worker will be barred from ever working again as a New Jersey public employee.

Prosecutors said McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, came up with the good Samaritan story in November 2017, claiming that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given his last $20 to McClure when her car ran out of gas on an interstate exit ramp in Philadelphia.

The three conducted newspaper and television interviews and solicited donations, ostensibly to help Bobbitt, through a GoFundMe campaign they named “Paying It Forward,” prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the campaign raised more than $400,000 from about 14,000 donors in about a month and at the time was the largest fraud perpetrated through the crowdfunding platform.

Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money. They eventually determined that all of the money was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D’Amico on a recreational vehicle, a BMW and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.

D’Amico, 43, pleaded guilty in December 2019 and was sentenced to five years in state prison, a term also running concurrently with an earlier federal term. He and McClure have both been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe. Bobbitt was sentenced to probationary federal and state terms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati police and EMS were at the scene of a fatal crash in Queensgate early Saturday...
Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say

Latest News

Bengals fans' emotional connection to Hamlin's collapse - clipped version
Bengals fans' emotional connection to Hamlin's collapse - clipped version
Covington police at a shooting Friday night.
2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested
Lisa and Tommy Britt hold a picture of their son who died in 2016 after a cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin’s injury impacts football family
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm