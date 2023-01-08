Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

You could get a free flight if you adopt a kitten

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.(The Animal Foundation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Future pet owners looking to adopt a kitten can now do so and get a free flight.

Frontier Airlines is offering free flight vouchers to people who adopt one of three kittens from the Las Vegas Animal Foundation.

If an adopter steps up to take home “Delta” or “Spirit,” they’ll get two vouchers worth $250 a piece, totalling $500 “per pet parent.”

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.(The Animal Foundation)

The person who adopts the kitten named “Frontier” will get four flight vouchers, totalling $1,000.

The vouchers are good to use through the end of 2023.

The Las Vegas-based nonprofit said the three kittens arrived at its facility near the end of December. They were only around a couple of weeks old.

The kittens will be adoption-ready once they hit six weeks old and weigh at least one and a half pounds.

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.(The Animal Foundation)

Frontier Airlines said it was “delighted” the nonprofit gave one of the kittens its moniker.

The airline also said it’s thrilled to offer the extra incentive to help get the kittens adopted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks with the media, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in...
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
'Gas station heroin' being sold as dietary supplement
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under...
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police suspend ground search for missing Massachusetts woman
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54