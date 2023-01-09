$5M bond for Amelia murder suspect who says he shot tattoo shop owner 17 times

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Bond is set at $5 million for a murder suspect who authorities say admitted to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning.

Michael Guilfoyle Jr. told police he shot Brian Wilson, 42, of Batavia Township, 17 times because “he owed him money and “it was someone he thought was a friend,” investigators wrote in an affidavit filed in Clermont County Municipal Court.

During his court appearance Monday morning, a prosecutor requested the highest bond of his career, saying this was a very violent offense that can be heard on the 911 call. The victim can be heard begging for his life and then seven shots followed by eight more shots.

The prosecutor also said Guilfoyle told police he shot the victim because he “disrespected him as a man.”

Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held at the Clermont County Jail on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

The shooting erupted around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Stay Gold Tattoo shop off Ohio 125 at Ohio 132.

Ohio 125 was shut down for hours at Ohio 132 while the sheriff’s office investigated and the coroner’s office responded.

Wilson was found unresponsive in the street when first responders arrived just a few minutes after they were dispatched.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clermont County Communication Center received a 911 open line call from the area, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Dispatchers did not have any direct communication with the caller but were able to hear a verbal dispute over money, followed by gunshots.

Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement from surrounding agencies all swarmed the area within just a few minutes.

The first officer on the scene was from Pierce Township. He heard gunshots, a pause and then two more shots, the court affidavit states.

The officer saw a man who turned out to be Guilfoyle Jr. with a handgun at the edge of Ohio 125 and the victim lying in the road.

He ordered the gunman to get on the ground, the court record shows.

Once additional officers arrived, they took Guilfoyle Jr. into custody.

“Mr. Guilfoyle stated to Officer Chesney he had shot the other male 17 times because he owed him money and it was someone who he thought was his friend,” the affidavit states.

Detectives also interviewed Guilfoyle, according to the sheriff’s office, who described him as “cooperative” and “forthcoming.”

The investigation remains ongoing and will be reviewed by the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to the grand jury for consideration of additional charges.

