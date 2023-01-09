Contests
Amelia murder suspect goes to court Monday

Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr.
Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect who authorities say confessed to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning will face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday.

Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says

He “confessed” to shooting Brian M. Wilson, 42, of Batavia when a dispute over money turned violent, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Stay Gold Tattoo shop off Ohio 125 at Ohio 132.

Wilson was found unresponsive in the street when first responders arrived just a few minutes after they were dispatched.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clermont County Communication Center received a 911 open line call from the area, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Dispatchers did not have any direct communication with the caller but were able to hear a verbal dispute over money, followed by gunshots.

Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement from surrounding agencies all swarmed the area within just a few minutes.

Ohio 125 was shut down for hours at Ohio 132 while the sheriff’s office investigated and the coroner’s office responded.

Guilfoyle Jr. was found at the scene and interviewed by detectives.

He was “cooperative” and “forthcoming” with details, sheriff’s officials say.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be reviewed by the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to the grand jury for consideration of additional charges.

