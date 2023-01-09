Cincinnati Zoo aardvark receives life-saving blood transfusion from Columbus Zoo aardvark

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An aardvark at the Cincinnati Zoo is in recovery after receiving a life-saving blood transfusion on Monday from an aardvark at the Columbus Zoo.

Ali, an 18-year-old aardvark, recently had dental surgery on a severe tooth infection that caused her to have frequent nose bleeds, Cincinnati Zoo associate veterinarian Jess Heinz said.

As a result of those nosebleeds, bloodwork showed that Ali’s red blood cell count fell dangerously low, Heinz says, and she needed a blood transfusion.

“Ali was also very tired, would not eat and would not move around much because she was so weak from her low blood levels,” Heinz explained. “Aardvarks are a unique species and cannot receive cat or dog blood, so she needed blood from another aardvark.”

Thankfully, the Columbus Zoo was able to help.

Within hours, the Columbus Zoo collected blood for a transfusion after they anesthetized their 9-year-old female aardvark named Kiazi.

Cincinnati Zoo vets were later able to transfuse the blood to Ali, checking her dental site throughout the procedure.

When the 18-year-old aardvark woke up, she was ready to eat and run around again, zoo officials said.

“Ali still has a long road ahead of her,” Heinz said. “She is still recovering from her dental procedure and will return to Dr. Jamie Berning for a second dental procedure in the future. But that would not be possible without having stable blood levels. Her red blood cell level is stable and slowly improving with the time bought with her transfusion from Columbus Zoo.”

The Cincinnati Zoo says that blood transfusions in aardvarks are not common, and the team had to watch Ali thoroughly to make sure she did not have any negative reactions.

“We are forever grateful for the incredible work of Dr. Berning providing specialized knowledge and hard work in helping to fix Ali’s complicated dental disease, and to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium veterinary and animal care staff for pulling together in an emergency and providing life-saving blood for Ali,” Heinz said. “We cherish these relationships with specialists and fellow zoos and look forward to continued collaboration.”

