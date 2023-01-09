Contests
Clouds decrease while temperatures increase to start the work week

More clouds move in Monday night ahead of light rain chances
A dry start to the week, but rain moves in for the middle and latter half of the work week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light rain and light snow showers will taper off before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy late as temperatures fall into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Monday will be partly cloudy to start the day, but expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with highs back in the low 40s. Clouds quickly move back into the tri-state and stick around for much of Tuesday. Not only do clouds increase, but temperatures also increase with highs Tuesday in the mid-to-upper 40s! We can’t rule out a sprinkle or light snow flurry in northern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area on Tuesday, but expect dry conditions for much of the day.

Wednesday morning will be a little milder than past mornings with lows in the mid 30s. Skies again will be mostly cloudy, but Wednesday afternoon and evening will have a few light rain showers in the tri-state as a warm front moves into the region. This will also push highs into the low 50s later in the day.

Rain showers move in on Thursday, especially during the afternoon hours. The thermometer will start in the mid 40s on Thursday and go into the mid 50s during the afternoon. Eventually, the cold front associated with the moisture will swing through the tri-state Thursday evening into Thursday night, and once temperatures drop into the mid 30s, rain will begin changing over to a light rain/snow mix going into the overnight hours heading into Friday morning.

Lingering snow flurries will be in the region on Friday, but drier air moves in as skies remain mostly cloudy. Colder conditions are in the region once more as highs are only in the mid 30s. Temperatures steadily improve over the weekend with partly cloudy skies and 40s back by Sunday afternoon.

