Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Damar Hamlin: UC doctors to give update Monday

Damar Hamlin shares a message of love Sunday from his hospital bed at the University of...
Damar Hamlin shares a message of love Sunday from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His parents are sitting with him.(Damar Hamlin Twitter)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who are treating Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin will give an update at 3 p.m. Monday.

Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts will hold a virtual news conference and take questions.

Damar Hamlin: Complete coverage

“Mr. Hamlin’s condition continued to improve through the weekend,” reads a news release from the hospital network Monday morning.

Hamlin, 24, has been recovering at the hospital for nearly the past week.

Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says

He collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium after making what looked like a routine tackle at during the Jan. 2 Bengals game.

He suffered cardiac arrest. The Buffalo medical staff rushed onto the field to attend to Hamlin.

CPR and an automated external defibrillator were used to resuscitate Hamlin before he was rushed to UC hospital, where he’s been in critical condition.

By the time he was en route to the hospital, his pulse had been restored, but Hamlin was still not breathing on his own.

He was initially on a breathing tube and sedated but regained consciousness Wednesday.

The first question Hamlin asked from his ICU bed when he woke up was “who won the game?”

The answer was simple, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” Dr. Pritts recalled during a news conference last week.

Hamlin’s recovery so far has been “long and difficult” but he has shown substantial improvement.”

He told his teammates “Love you boys” during a FaceTime call Friday and began to use his social media accounts again over the weekend.

Damar Hamlin posts to Instagram: ‘The Love has been overwhelming’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at local family-owned restaurant
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned...
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.
WATCH: Bengals’ Mixon trolls NFL with coin flip touchdown celebration
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game

Latest News

A painting and other items to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were left outside of the...
Reports: Bills to pay Damar Hamlin in full despite injury status, honor him before kickoff
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, second from left, celebrates after forcing a...
Bengals avoid coin flip drama with win; playoff picture set
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) is helped off the field after being injured in the...
Bengals offensive lineman carted off the field