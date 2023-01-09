Damar Hamlin: UC doctors to give update Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who are treating Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin will give an update at 3 p.m. Monday.

Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts will hold a virtual news conference and take questions.

“Mr. Hamlin’s condition continued to improve through the weekend,” reads a news release from the hospital network Monday morning.

Hamlin, 24, has been recovering at the hospital for nearly the past week.

He collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium after making what looked like a routine tackle at during the Jan. 2 Bengals game.

He suffered cardiac arrest. The Buffalo medical staff rushed onto the field to attend to Hamlin.

CPR and an automated external defibrillator were used to resuscitate Hamlin before he was rushed to UC hospital, where he’s been in critical condition.

By the time he was en route to the hospital, his pulse had been restored, but Hamlin was still not breathing on his own.

He was initially on a breathing tube and sedated but regained consciousness Wednesday.

The first question Hamlin asked from his ICU bed when he woke up was “who won the game?”

The answer was simple, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” Dr. Pritts recalled during a news conference last week.

Hamlin’s recovery so far has been “long and difficult” but he has shown substantial improvement.”

He told his teammates “Love you boys” during a FaceTime call Friday and began to use his social media accounts again over the weekend.

