Damar Hamlin’s family dines at local family-owned restaurant

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COVINGTON (WXIX) - A southern cuisine restaurant in Northern Kentucky served Damar Hamlin’s family Saturday night, and the outing gave them a chance to breathe a bit.

Brad Wainscott, who owns Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, was one of the thousands of people at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.

“We had never seen anything like that, just like everyone else,” Wainscott said. “It was really moving and just to see everyone come together and pulling for this young man.”

Wainscott said he made several phone calls to try to get food from his restaurant catered to Hamlin’s family at the hospital, but he couldn’t reach the right people.

He says he was very happy when his wife and daughter told him Hamlin’s family came into Libby’s Saturday night, and that their restaurant was recommended to them by several Bengals players.

“It was the first time they had been out, and the grandfather had told my wife this was exactly what they needed,” Wainscott said.

Wainscott says he was out of town but called Libby’s and spoke with Hamlin’s uncle.

“They were super nice and I got this feeling they were very sincere and had a true appreciation for Cincinnati and the entire Tri-State area after everything they’ve been through,” said Wainscott.

“I can tell you that his entire family told my wife they’re Bengals’ fans for life now,” Wainscott added.

Wainscott says he’s happy that Hamlin’s family enjoyed themselves at his restaurant. He also says he told his children that Hamlin would recover.

“I had a feeling he was going to pull through this somehow,” Wainscott said.

Libby’s is one of several local businesses that donated to Hamlin’s foundation.

