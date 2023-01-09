Contests
Guilty verdict in chase, shootout involving Middletown police

The suspect opened fire and hit a Middletown police officer in August 2020.
Christopher James Hubbard, 38, was found not guilty of aggravated murder following a shooting...
Christopher James Hubbard, 38, was found not guilty of aggravated murder following a shooting with Middletown police in 2020.(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who was accused of shooting at police and sheriff’s deputies was found guilty Monday on seven of the 11 charges against him.

Christopher Hubbard, 38, will be sentenced on Jan. 23.

The charges stem from an Aug. 31, 2020 police chase that crossed county lines, beginning in Middletown and finishing in Turtlecreek Township.

Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell says that Hubbard shot first, hitting Middletown officer Denny Jordan. Eight officers returned fire.

Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times.

Jordan was struck in his arm, hand, and leg. He was taken to a hospital and then released, according to Middletown police.

His K-9, Koda, was nearly in the line of fire, but he was not hurt.

Hubbard was also accused of shooting at Butler County Deputy Sheriff Mike Barger and Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Lee,.

A Warren County jury found Hubbard guilty of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assaulting a police dog, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm.

The jury found Hubbard not guilty on three counts of attempted aggravated murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

