Intoxicated driver injures 4 juveniles, 2 others in Ripley County, troopers say

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Ripley County man was arrested Saturday evening by Indiana State Police after he crashed into a vehicle while intoxicated and caused serious injury, troopers said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, Indiana, was driving east on SR 48 in northern Ripley County where he plowed into a vehicle driving south occupied by six people, according to Trooper Sam Simpkins.

The victims’ vehicle, driven by 36-year-old James Ratliff, overturned, troopers say, and passenger Megan Hountz, 35, was entrapped.

Once Hountz was extricated from the vehicle, she was flown by helicopter to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, Simpkins explained.

In addition, Ratliff and four juveniles were transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, Indiana, for their injuries, the trooper added.

Justin Palmer, 25, was arrested on numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated and causing serious injury. (Indiana State Police)

While the toxicology report is still pending, Indiana State Police say Palmer was intoxicated while driving and has a prior conviction.

As a result, he was charged with driving while being a habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

The crash is currently under investigation by Indiana State Police.

