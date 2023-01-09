LIVE: Bengals’ Zac Taylor holds playoff week press conference
The Bengals face the Ravens again seven days after a chippy game that had Taylor irate on the sidelines.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ahead of the Bengals’ home wild-card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The Bengals beat the Ravens 26-17 yesterday to avoid the possibility of a coin flip that would have decided the location of the upcoming game.
Sunday’s win was unusually chippy, and fans were quick to point out several missed personal fouls against the Ravens, including an obvious late hit on wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and a facemask against quarterback Joe Burrow in the third quarter on a play where Burrow fumbled inside the Bengals’ five yard line.
Taylor himself, usually mild-mannered on the sidelines, was visibly irate after several plays.
Bengals players after the win referenced the Ravens’ alleged conduct on the field.
Said rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: “There was a lot of cheap s*** going on. Just know that we owe them. Even though we won this s***, we owe them.”
Defensive tackle D.J. Raders wouldn’t get into specifics but said, “They know. We know,” and left it at that.
