LIVE: Bengals’ Zac Taylor holds playoff week press conference

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ahead of the Bengals’ home wild-card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Bengals beat the Ravens 26-17 yesterday to avoid the possibility of a coin flip that would have decided the location of the upcoming game.

Sunday’s win was unusually chippy, and fans were quick to point out several missed personal fouls against the Ravens, including an obvious late hit on wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and a facemask against quarterback Joe Burrow in the third quarter on a play where Burrow fumbled inside the Bengals’ five yard line.

Taylor himself, usually mild-mannered on the sidelines, was visibly irate after several plays.

Bengals players after the win referenced the Ravens’ alleged conduct on the field.

Said rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: “There was a lot of cheap s*** going on. Just know that we owe them. Even though we won this s***, we owe them.”

Defensive tackle D.J. Raders wouldn’t get into specifics but said, “They know. We know,” and left it at that.

Taylor continued: "Certainly some things we can clean up, but I'm just proud of these guys. Found a way to win in January, that's all that matters. Found a way to finish the season 8-0... These guys have a lot of confidence heading into the playoffs." — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 8, 2023

Joe Burrow on feeling disrespected:



“It’s expected. We like the hard path.” #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 8, 2023

"The window is my whole career."



Joe Burrow also said "our window is always open" when it comes to the #Bengals and winning with him at QB. pic.twitter.com/LRrV6QOLH1 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 8, 2023

