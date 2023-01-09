Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday.

Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.

A Warren County jury found Hubbard guilty of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assaulting a police dog, having weapons under disability, and improper handling of a firearm. The jury found Hubbard not guilty on three counts of attempted aggravated murder.

The police chase started in Middletown and ended in Mason with a shootout that involved Middletown officers.

Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell says that Hubbard shot first, hitting Middletown officer Denny Jordan, and eight officers returned fire.

Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times.

Officer Jordan was struck in his arm, hand, and leg. He was taken to a hospital and then released, according to Middletown police.

His K-9, Koda, was nearly in the line of fire, but he was not hurt.

Hubbard was also accused of shooting at Butler County Deputy Sheriff Mike Barger and Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Lee, his indictment states.

Middletown police officer, K-9 handler recovering after gunfight

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.